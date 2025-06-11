SOUTH East Cornwall MP Anna Gelderd has pledged to fight for her coastal constituents as the government unveils sweeping plans to ban bottom trawling in 41 Marine Protected Areas, covering more than 30,000km of English waters.
The government announced this week it will consult on prohibiting bottom-towed fishing gear in some of the UK’s most fragile marine habitats in a bid to protect vulnerable marine life and allow damaged seabeds to recover.
Bottom trawling, a method where large nets are dragged across the sea floor, has been criticised for its indiscriminate damage to marine ecosystems. Environment Secretary Steve Reed warned: “Without urgent action, our oceans will be irreversibly destroyed – depriving us, and generations to come, of the sea life we all enjoy.”
The proposed ban aims to safeguard marine biodiversity by protecting species such as lobster, clams, soft corals and langoustines. The consultation will invite views from fishers, conservationists and coastal communities affected by the changes.
In South East Cornwall, however, where fishing remains a lifeline for many families, the announcement has been met with both concern and confusion.
Ms Gelderd says she is determined to make local voices heard, stating: “I know the recent announcement on a bottom-trawling and potting ban has sparked frustration and concern. Like many of you, I first saw the details on Monday and now that we’ve all received this information, I want to hear from you.
“My door is always open. I want to hear directly from anyone who has thoughts about the announcement – whether you’re a fisherman, a processor, a business owner, or someone who simply cares about the future of our ocean. Now the consultation is open, please do let me know if I can support you with that process. I will take your views to Ministers and push for the best possible outcome for South East Cornwall.
“I’m a passionate supporter of a healthy ocean and I know our fishermen are too – no-one’s livelihoods depend more on a healthy ocean than fishermen.
“I believe we need to understand and be honest about the state of our seas. The marine environment underpins every fishery and every fishing job, but it is struggling. The pressure on responsible fishers has only increased as stocks decline and habitats deteriorate.”
Ms Gelderd continued: “I also believe we must do more to restore the long-term health of our seas. That doesn’t mean I see Marine Protected Areas or gear bans as the only path forward. Recovery must be real, evidence-led and developed in partnership with our communities who know and depend on the sea. And we must work together with other countries to reverse the global decline.
“There is no future for ocean recovery that leaves us behind. I’m here to fight your corner and to ensure policies work for coastal communities like ours, balancing sustainability with livelihoods.”
With the consultation now live and tensions rising in fishing communities across Cornwall, the coming weeks are set to shape the future of both marine conservation and livelihoods in the region.
