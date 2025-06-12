PEOPLE are being encouraged to prepare as more thunderstorm warnings cover the county over the course of this weekend.
The Met Office have issued yellow thunderstorm warnings that engulf much of the South West. These warnings will run from 7pm on Friday, June 13, through to 7pm on Saturday, June 14.
This comes after a thunderstorm warning was put in place on Thursday, June 12, which began at midnight and runs through to 7pm.
Throughout Friday evening, there is the potential for 20mm of rain to fall in an hour and between 30mm and 40mm to fall in three hours or less in a few places, though weather will vary across the affected area.
A small chance of frequent lightning and hail within the rain area as additional hazards are also possible.
On the Saturday, 10 to 20mm of rain is likely to fall in some places in an hour or less, with potential for 30 to 50mm to accumulate in a few hours. Event rainfall could reach 60 to 80mm in some locations.
Strong gusts and hail may also accompany some of the thunderstorms.
