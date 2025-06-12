OFFICIALS at a Cornish cricket club say they are ‘gutted’ after thieves broke into the club’s garage and stole a vital piece of equipment used to prepare their wicket.
The break-in occurred at Roche Cricket Club between Tuesday, June 10 and Wednesday, June 11, with the club discovering their specialist cylinder mower had been taken.
The theft is a major blow to the volunteer-run club, which relies heavily on community support to maintain its ground.
Club officials are urging local residents to check any CCTV or doorbell camera footage in the hope it might help identify those responsible.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101 or visiting the Devon and Cornwall Police website, quoting crime reference number 50250148345.
