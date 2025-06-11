A CORNISH grandmother is preparing to take on an extraordinary physical and emotional challenge - running 288 miles in just six days to raise funds for a life-changing Autism Assistance Dog for her daughter.
Hannah Ward from Week St Mary, near Bude, will set off from Smeaton’s Tower in Plymouth on Monday, June 16, with the goal of reaching the Bude Light by the end of the week. Her epic route follows the South West Coast Path, a famously scenic yet punishing trail that hugs Cornwall’s rugged coastline.
The run is in aid of Hannah’s 25-year-old daughter, Bryher, who lives with autism and is hoping for an Autism Assistance Dog to help her lead a more independent and confident life.
These specially trained dogs provide critical support from managing anxiety to offering practical assistance in everyday situations.
Hannah’s journey averages nearly 50 miles a day:
- Day 1: Plymouth to Gorran Haven (55 miles)
- Day 2: Gorran Haven to Coverack (45 miles)
- Day 3: Coverack to Land’s End (55 miles)
- Day 4: Land’s End to Porthtowan (46 miles)
- Day 5: Porthtowan to Polzeath (48 miles)
- Day 6: Polzeath to Bude (40 miles)
Originally from St Austell, Hannah is inviting the public to cheer her on, join her for a stretch, or simply follow her progress live at track.trail.live/event/run-for-bryher. Donations to support her cause can be made at gofund.me/58923d1d.
“This run is for Bryher,” said Hannah. “I want to give her the chance to live life with more confidence, and this dog could be the key to that,” she said.
