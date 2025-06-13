It comes as part of ongoing celebrations marking the 200th anniversary of the first passenger railway journey, which has seen a number of events take place across the United Kingdom to mark the anniversary.
As well as the visit from Bluey, there will be an interactive train set in the exhibition coach to keep the youngsters occupied, while there will also be other events for the whole family to get involved in, including the opportunity to ride on Bodmin Railway’s steam locomotives, with some of the carriages over 100 years old.
Running on June 21 and 22, the event’s organisers says that it promises an unforgettable family day out. Visitors can hop aboard a historic steam train and travel through the beautiful Cornish countryside in carriages over a century old, while enjoying meet-and-greet opportunities with Bluey herself at intervals throughout the day.
“It’s a wonderful way to welcome younger generations to the magic of steam travel,” said Emma from Bodmin Railway. “We’re especially excited to be hosting Bluey during this year’s Railway200 celebrations, marking 200 years since the first passenger train journey.”
A spokesperson added: “The station’s café will serve up classic Cornish fare, including award-winning pasties and cream teas, while little ones can play with the interactive train set in the exhibition coach.
“Visitors will also have the chance to meet the real-life heroes behind the railway – the drivers, guards, and firemen who keep this living heritage alive.
“Tickets are expected to sell quickly for this unique event, so families are encouraged to book in advance.”
For more information and tickets, visit: www.bodminrailway.co.uk
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.