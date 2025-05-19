THE Armchair Adventure Festival is returning to Mount Edgcumbe Country Park for it’s fifth year between Thursday, July 24 to Sunday, July 27.
Visitors can hear from leading adventurers, take part in adventure activities and enjoy incredible live music in a celebration of adventure travel.
In 2020, The Sidecar Guys, creators of the festival, decided to see if they could put a fun, virtual adventure travel event on to keep everyone entertained.
The idea was just to tell some fun stories about adventure to remind everyone that there would be a time when the pandemic would end and everyone could all explore again.
The event snowballed and in one year raised £12,500 for charity while entertaining around 40,000 armchair adventurers.
Tickets are online at: www.armchairadventurefestival.com
