BUCKLE up for a madcap, high-speed adventure around the world at Cardinham Woods, Bodmin, between July 2 to 19.
Expect chaotic comedy, split-second costume changes, and a whirlwind of accents and antics as three fearless actors bring this global caper to life. The play is a co-production between intoBodmin and Ha Hum Ah who are inviting visitors to a whirlwind theatrical journey in Around the World in 80 Days, a riotous stage adaptation of Jules Verne’s classic tale.
Ha Hum Ah started in 2018 with a simple idea to help artists bring their own work to life - with a little help from friends. Since then, they’ve become a creative home for actors, directors, writers, and makers of all kinds, working together to produce vibrant, original theatre that audiences enjoy.
Unflappable English gentleman Phileas Fogg bets his fortune he can circumnavigate the globe in just 80 days. But with runaway trains, unexpected detours, and his bumbling valet Passepartout in tow - not to mention the ever-watchful Detective Fix on their trail - things don’t go quite to plan.
From the foggy streets of London to the wilds of India and the lawless American West, Fogg and his loyal crew race against time and chaos.
With just three actors playing a multitude of characters, expect frantic energy, quickfire costume changes, and endless hilarity. Come find out in this laugh-out-loud, action-packed romp across the globe.
This is high-stakes adventure theatre that the whole family can enjoy. The clock is ticking - can they make it back in time?
The show runs approximately 2 hours, not including a short interval. The Woods Cafe will be extending their opening hours. Hot and cold, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks will be available, as well as a reduced menu.
For more information on the production and to book tickets, visit: intobodmin.co.uk/whats-on/
