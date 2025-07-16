Following a hugely successful revival last year, the one-day event promises another unforgettable showcase of flavours, talent and community spirit on East Looe’s scenic Buller Quay.
Curated by renowned local chef and TV personality Ben Palmer of The Sardine Factory and Yamas – the festival centres around a chef’s demonstration stage, with support from headline sponsors Sharp’s Brewing Co, The Sardine Factory Restaurant and Cornish Collection.
Entry to the festival and all activities on Buller Quay is completely free, making it an affordable treat for locals and holidaymakers alike.
Alongside the harbour, visitors will discover a vibrant spread of food and drink stalls celebrating the best of South West producers, makers and farmers, perfectly complemented by award-winning beers and ciders from Sharp’s, including their flagship Doom Bar, Offshore and Cold River cider.
The Chef’s Stage boasts a stellar culinary line-up. Appearing alongside Ben and Sharp’s Beer Sommelier Ed Hughes will be some of the region’s top talents, including Chris Eden (Executive Head Chef at Watergate Bay), James Strawbridge (chef and TV personality), Dorian Janmaat (Ardor, St Ives), Andi Tuck (The Tartan Fox), Stephane Delourme (formerly of Rick Stein’s), Mick Smith (Porthminster Beach Café), Mike Naidoo (Michelin-starred Morston Hall), Instagram favourite Rose Cant (@mumonmuddylane) and her partner Eddy Rains in their popular “Chef vs Cook” segment, as well as local favourites Nikos Oikonomopoulos (Yamas) and Fred Alsop (The Fish Market)
Adding to the festival excitement is the much-anticipated “Grape Vs Grain” feasting event on Saturday, September 13 at The Sardine Factory. The evening features a six-course tasting menu with each dish paired with both beer and wine in a head-to-head flavour battle.
Local businesses are also expected to join in with special menus and events, transforming the double-harboured town of Looe into a buzzing hub of food, drink, and entertainment for the entire weekend.
“This is my home town and like everyone who is either from here, or who lives here, I know what an incredible location Looe is,” said Ben. “Last year’s rejuvenation of the Looe Food & Drink Festival was such an invigorating success and it’s such a great way to bring the whole town alive, showcasing all the brilliant bars, cafes, restaurants and boutiques that are peppered right across both of our harbour sides.
“It’s incredible to see the whole town turning out, and so rewarding to see our fellow chefs and the thousands of extra visitors realising what a beautiful location we have, and what a sense of community spirit we all share in this very special place.”
Accommodation partner Cornish Collection, offering over 100 holiday properties in the area, is encouraging festivalgoers to make a weekend of it.
“September is the perfect time to visit,” said Helena Jaycock, Director of Operations. “The sea is warm, the crowds are fewer and the food festival brings an extra buzz.”
Follow the latest updates and announcements on Instagram at @LooeFoodAndDrinkFest.
