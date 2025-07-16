Blending big-name acts, woodland adventures and wellness experiences in a breathtaking riverside setting, this year’s festival – which runs from July 17-20 – promises an unforgettable escape into nature-fuelled celebration.
The musical line‑up highlights include:
- Thursday opens with jungle legend Shy FX on the main stage.
- Friday heats up with Dizzee Rascal and Jax Jones, joined by Eats Everything, Clementine Douglas, Charlie Boon, Rob da Bank and Freshly Squeezed.
- Saturday delivers drum‑and‑bass energy from Hybrid Minds and Dimension, plus sets by Example, Wilkinson, The Cuban Brothers, Land of the Giants and Love Deluxe + sax.
- Sunday wraps up with James Bay, Eliza Rose, Dub Pistols, Ellie Sax, Skinny Living, Anna Erhad and True Foxes.
Beyond the beats, attendees can explore wellness sessions, yoga, sound baths, ice‑bath resilience training, canoeing, wild swimming, guided meditation, Bubbly & Brush painting, and more, all nestled around the estate’s river and woodland.
Activities like paddleboarding, archery, silent discotheques deep in the woods, and family fun runs ensure there's something for everyone.
Day tickets are priced at £52 plus a three booking fee, while weekend tickets are still available priced £95 plus £5 booking fee. Under-18s must be accompanied by a parent or guardian over 21.
For further information or tickets, visit www.wildgardensfestival.co.uk
