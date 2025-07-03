WELCOMING thousands of music lovers, skaters, families and those exploring the world around them, Creation Fest is back at the Royal Cornwall Events Centre, Wadebridge from Thursday, July 31 to Sunday, August 3.
With three different stages showcasing live music all day, music artists from across the UK and the US will fill packed venues across the site - including long-time friend of the festival, Philippa Hanna.
There will also be art installations, free kids and youth programmes, inflatables and sports in the Fun Zone, cafés featuring our famous Creation Fest pizzas - and the biggest pop-up skate park in the country.
Creation Fest offers a unique opportunity for those interested in exploring the Christian faith to experience teaching from the Bible, prayer and worship in an open and safe environment.
Every evening on the main stage, visitors will find a mix of brilliant bands and artists from across the globe take to the stage alongside stirring stories of the Adventure of Faith in real life.
The outdoor stage will be a daily space to enjoy live music where visitors will find a new band every hour, on the hour, between 1pm to 6pm each day.
The Field of Fun is sure to have something for everyone - from the thrill of reaching new heights on the rock climbing wall to the camaraderie of axe throwing with friends, the challenge of mastering the gunat darts, and the simple bouncy castle - there's an adventure waiting for you.
Whether you’re looking for live music and family fun or the opportunity to find out more about a life of faith, there’s something for everyone at Creation Fest this summer. Visitors can come for the day or camp for the weekend.
Camping and day tickets are available to book online, and all of the information about applying for free tickets is available at creationfest.org.uk
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.