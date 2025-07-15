After nearly three decades of lifesaving service, the vessel will leave Fowey harbour for the final time, helmed by long-serving Coxswain Jonathan Pritchard.
The farewell will be a significant moment for the local community and the station’s volunteer crew. To mark the occasion, the lifeboat will be open to the public from 11am to 1pm on the day of departure, offering one last opportunity for people to explore the vessel that has played a crucial role in saving lives at sea.
Free guided tours will also be available in the lead-up to the event from Monday, July 21 to Sunday, July 27, depending on operational requirements.
In the afternoon, a special farewell ceremony will take place on board, attended by former coxswains and those historically involved with the station. At 2.15pm, Coxswain Pritchard will deliver a short speech, which will be broadcast via speakers to the assembled crowd.
He will then take the helm for the final time, leading a spectacular flotilla of vessels out of the harbour. This send-off will include harbour boats, ex-lifeboats, safety boats, trip boats, gigs and private vessels – all coming together to honour the lifeboat’s legacy. Fowey’s inshore D class lifeboat and a relief Atlantic 85 will accompany the flotilla.
“‘As an RNLI crew member and coxswain of almost 40 years, I was part of the crew who welcomed the Trent to Fowey in 1996 and have served on her for nearly 30 years,” said Jonathan. “It will be very sad to see her go and it is sure to be an emotional day as the station and the people of Fowey say goodbye to a much loved and iconic part of the Fowey community.
“Whilst we will all be very sorry to see her go, I’m looking forward to leading Fowey into its next chapter with her replacement Atlantic 85 lifeboat. As a crew and a station we are positive about the change and I would like to thank those that continue to support us as we will continue to support our community.”
The Maurice and Joyce Hardy arrived at Fowey in September 1996 and was officially named in a ceremony in October 1997. Alongside the introduction of a new inshore lifeboat and the opening of updated shore facilities and an RNLI shop, her arrival marked a new era for the station. Over her distinguished career, the Trent class vessel launched on 314 rescue missions, aided 462 people, spent 591 hours at sea, and saved 22 lives.
The farewell will be followed by Fowey Lifeboat Day on Saturday, August 2. This annual event will include music, refreshments, family-friendly activities, and a chance to view the new relief Atlantic 85 lifeboat up close on the pontoon.
The RNLI invites everyone to join in honouring a lifeboat that has become an enduring symbol of bravery, dedication and community spirit in Fowey.
