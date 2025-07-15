“‘As an RNLI crew member and coxswain of almost 40 years, I was part of the crew who welcomed the Trent to Fowey in 1996 and have served on her for nearly 30 years,” said Jonathan. “It will be very sad to see her go and it is sure to be an emotional day as the station and the people of Fowey say goodbye to a much loved and iconic part of the Fowey community.