The club has invested a significant sum into the works, aiming to improve the playing surface for players of all ages. However, the success of the new grass depends heavily on people keeping off the pitch over the coming weeks.
“We’re asking everyone – walkers, joggers, dog owners and cyclists – to please avoid crossing the pitch while the new grass takes hold,” a club spokesperson said. “Even a few footprints can damage the fragile new seed and delay the recovery process.”
Instead, the club is urging people to walk or cycle around the perimeter to give the grass the best chance to grow.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.