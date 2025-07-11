WHILE it is our modus operandi to broadcast from North Cornwall to the world, it is certainly true that Bodmin is an apple in our eye – it is where NCB Radio was founded and where several of our team still live. Although, we also like Wadebridge.
Our founder, under the alias of Furbag and Edward B’stard were on hand for the occasion and between them had come up with a set which combined everything from chillout to house, electronica, drum and bass in one set to playing funk and reggae in others.
We were delighted it was well received and a great success, but the bigger success is just what an absolutely terrific evening the community had, and it was a massive pleasure to be a part of it.
Our little radio station has broadcasted for a very long time and this is the first community event we’ve covered in some time, so the kind words for our music choices was really appreciated.
At the Street Food Evening was a number of local vendors, including the Market ever-presents in Dank Franks, joined by oishibuns, Jake’s Bakes, Whip and Dip, Nannie Crumbs, How You’ve Been (who make a mean milkshake), Lipsmackers, Xanders and The Rhubarb Rollers.
The event, which is the third of hopefully many street food evenings organised by Bodmin Town Council’s excellent community services team, was a real success and it was clear it was enjoyed by the community as a decent crowd came to sample the food on offer and enjoy the entertainment.
We shared our space with the supremely talented men and women of the Bodmin Musical Theatre Company and we really enjoyed the preview of their upcoming production of ‘Cats’. The choreography and acting of the individuals involved was absolutely sublime and we wish them well for their upcoming performances. Let’s put it this way. Our founder is not a fan of musicals, especially Disney ones that involve Zac Efron which the title sounds a bit like ‘High School Massacre’.
But it was so good, even he found himself enjoying it so if musical theatre is your thing, it is definitely worth checking out. We’re sure they would appreciate your patronage.
The next street food evening is being held on Friday, August 1 – and if you look up ‘Bodmin Feast – Street Food Evenings’ on Facebook, you can find out all the latest.
Earlier on we mentioned that we’ve been on air for 14 years – having launched on January 7, 2011. This week we end our column with a shout out to our own Vincent Vega, who has just passed the 14 year anniversary of broadcasting his Perfect Pitch show. Still as fresh as day one.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.