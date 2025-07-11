We shared our space with the supremely talented men and women of the Bodmin Musical Theatre Company and we really enjoyed the preview of their upcoming production of ‘Cats’. The choreography and acting of the individuals involved was absolutely sublime and we wish them well for their upcoming performances. Let’s put it this way. Our founder is not a fan of musicals, especially Disney ones that involve Zac Efron which the title sounds a bit like ‘High School Massacre’.