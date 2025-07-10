A BODMIN community group celebrated multiple successes during a gathering to celebrate the achievements of its members.
Bodmin Walking Netball Club held a celebration at Florys, a restaurant in the town to mark the seven years that it has been in operation and the successes of its teams.
This year saw Cornwall Netball embrace the sport of walking netball once again, while the Bodmin Wigglers achieved a victory in the cup for the second of those consecutive seasons, going unbeaten.
A spokesperson for the Bodmin Walking Netball Club said: “On Friday, July 4, the Bodmin Walking Netball Club gathered at Florys in Bodmin for its annual awards presentation evening, celebrating seven remarkable years of teamwork and achievement.
“This year was particularly special, as Cornwall Netball embraced walking netball in their league for the second time. Players and managers Nikki Cooper and Angie Morrissey proudly honoured the “Wigglers,” who not only achieved a phenomenal victory, winning the cup for the second consecutive season with an unbeaten record but also earned “seed” medals from All England Netball.
“The “Jigglers” showcased their incredible talent, finishing as runners-up and exemplifying unwavering skill and tenacity.
“The recipients of this year’s awards truly embody our spirit. The players player was Carole Hoskin aka “Hosky”, the managers player for the “Wigglers” was Sarah Buckmaster aka “Bucky”, the managers player for the “Jigglers” was Beth Browning and the BWNC award winner was Tania Hampton.
“We also celebrated eight unique wooden spoon awards for outstanding accomplishments. These were Carole Hoskin for excellence in navigation, Amanda Cooksley for the post-match philosopher, Lisa Woodward as the silent assassin, Sharon Mills - The wall award, Trina Greenough - the energizer bunny, Kath Pescod - magnet hands, Anne-Marie Moyse - Fashionista andBeth Browning for the Hold your breath award
“Special mentions and gifts were awarded to our incredible “Hosts”: Angie Morrissey, Nikki Cooper, Kath Pescod and Trudi Davey
“The coach is Angie Morrissey and the umpires are Nikki Cooper, Kath Pescod, Sam Church and Sharon Mills.
“We thanked Trina Greenough as she stepped down from our “Social angel,” leaving big shoes to fill for our lovely Tania Hampton. We have enjoyed many social joys and eagerly anticipate countless more.
“The club is thriving, and exciting announcements were made. It was revealed that the club has been sponsored by “Pitched” website designers & digital marketing experts, who have generously donated a new website and a contribution towards new training kits, for which we are profoundly grateful.
“We have a bright future ahead and will continue to represent Bodmin with our very best netball.
“Above all, we are more than a team; we are open and encouraging to all ladies of any age or ability to come and join us for fun, fitness, and laughter on and off the court. You can reach us by email: [email protected] or www.bodmin-netball. co.uk
“We extend our heartfelt thanks to Flory, Ray, and their team for the delicious food and their exemplary service.”
