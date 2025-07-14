AN inspiring project has been launched to transform bellyboards into artworks to raise funds for charity.
More than 40 Cornish artists have each transformed a handcrafted wooden belly board into a one-of-a-kind work of art as part of the Where Art Meets The Wave in support of Cornwall Hospice Care.
Established names including Michael Praed from Marazion, Kurt Jackson of St Just in Penwith, Dick Twinney from St Columb Major, Anthony Frost from St Ives and Steven Camps from Newquay have taken part in the project, which is the brainchild of long-time fundraiser Sue Dennett from Crantock.
Designed and cut by Fyne Boat Kits of Kendal and expertly finished by Surf Classic Boards, each board has become a canvas for creativity in aid of the specialist end-of-life care provided at Mount Edgcumbe Hospice in St Austell and St Julia’s Hospice in Hayle.
Sue said: “We reached out to our local community of artists to ask if they would take one of our belly boards to transform, and the response has been overwhelming.
“We’ve had everyone from passionate hobbyists to established names wanting to get involved. Like our previous project, 38 Churns, this is all about harnessing creativity and community to support the remarkable work Cornwall Hospice Care delivers every day.”
The completed boards will be exhibited at venues across Cornwall throughout July, August and September 2025, giving locals and visitors a chance to experience the full impact of this artistic collaboration.
Among the venues include Hub and Porthmeor Studios in St Ives, The Cliffside Gallery in Port Isaac, Pixel in Penzance as well as Headland Hotel, Saltwalls Gallery, Newquay Garden Centre and Start & Co in Newquay.
Alongside the exhibitions, an online auction hosted by Lay’s Auctioneers of Penzance gives the public the chance to bid for one of the unique pieces. Bidding is now open and will close on Thursday, September 25, coinciding with a final celebratory of the complete collection at St Michael’s Church in Newquay. The total funds raised will be announced shortly after the auction closes at 8pm that evening.
Sue added: “The boards themselves would not have been possible without the generous support of Rodda’s Creamery, who sponsored the materials, and the craftsmanship of Fyne Boat Kits and Surf Classic Boards, who prepared each board to perfection. Special thanks also go to Lay’s Auctioneers for their invaluable support in bringing the auction to life.
“Every belly board in this project represents more than just art – it reflects Cornwall’s surf heritage, our vibrant artistic culture, and a shared commitment to providing compassionate hospice care when it’s needed most. We’re incredibly grateful to all our artists, sponsors, and partners who have made this possible.”
Sue will be hoping the Where Art Meets The Wave fundraiser will raise a similar amount to her Around Cornwall in 38 Churns initiative, which raised £48,000 for Cornwall Hospice Care.
Artists were given a milk churn to decorate in their own particular style and were auctioned off in aid of the charity.
Anyone who would like to bid in the auction can visit: www.whereartmeetsthewave.co.uk
