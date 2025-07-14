New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 22 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 13 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Flo's Kitchen Polzeath at 2 St Enedoc House, Rock, Wadebridge, Cornwall; rated on July 10
• Rated 5: Island View Cafe at Island View, Marine Drive, West Looe, Looe; rated on July 10
• Rated 5: Kabyn at Unit 1, The Nova Centre, 13 - 14 Upton Towans, Hayle; rated on July 10
• Rated 5: Lighten Up at 6 Chi Morvoren, Kresennik Pennfenten, Nansledan, Newquay; rated on July 9
• Rated 5: Mothersurf at New Cafe Unit, Killacourt Field, The Crescent, Newquay; rated on July 9
• Rated 5: Camel Creek Ltd at Restaurant, Camel Creek Adventure Park, St Issey, Wadebridge; rated on July 8
• Rated 5: Cafe Revive And Stores at Marks & Spencer Plc, Lemon Quay, Truro, Cornwall; rated on July 3
• Rated 5: Phoenix Cinema Bar And Restaurant at Merlin Cinemas Ltd, The Phoenix Cinema, 11 Berkeley Vale, Falmouth; rated on July 3
• Rated 5: The Old Mill at Nancarrow Farm Kitchen, Nancarrow Farm, St Allen, Truro; rated on June 25
• Rated 5: Halwyn at Crantock Driving Range, Halwyn Road, Crantock, Newquay; rated on June 20
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And five ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: First And Last Inn at Sennen, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on July 10
• Rated 5: Ring O Bells at Ring O' Bells, Churchtown, St Issey, Wadebridge; rated on July 8
• Rated 5: Wax at Tregurrian Hill, Watergate Bay, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on July 8
• Rated 5: Admiral Benbow at 46 Chapel Street, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on July 4
• Rated 5: The Maltsters Arms at Chapel Amble Road, Chapel Amble, Wadebridge, Cornwall; rated on July 4
Takeaways
Plus four ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Daymer Bay Beach Shop at Daymer Lane, Trebetherick, Wadebridge, Cornwall; rated on July 10
• Rated 5: Coastal Cravings at Gwavas Jersey Farm, Ruan Minor, Helston, Cornwall; rated on July 9
• Rated 5: Highlanes Fish And Chips at 5 Humphry Davy Lane, Hayle, Cornwall; rated on July 4
• Rated 5: St Erme Cricket Club at Trispen, Truro, Cornwall; rated on July 4