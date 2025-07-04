Kammbig: Kamm – bent, Big - beak
What3words: fabricate.pillow.middle
Cambeak yw hanow Sowsnekhees an versyon gwreydhek ‘Cambik’ rag an penn tir ogas dhe Borth Kragen yn Kernow north. Y ughelder yw 328 trohys (kans meter).
An hanow a styr penn tir gans shap pig edhen yth yw kamm. Yma chanj apert yn leder an penn tir war tu an mor.
Plegys a’y wroweth yw gweliow karrygi glowek Furvyans Porthkragen. Y’n termyn usi passyes legh a veu esperthys a borth byghan Porthkragen.
Mildir dhe’n soth yma Als Ughel, als ughella Kernow, gans ughelder a 735 troshys (224 meter), usys avel tyller yn lyver Thomas Hardy A Pair of Blue Eyes.
Yma gwelyow marthys dhyworth an hyns Soth-West a-hys an alsyow hag an magoryow kastel dewdhekves kansbledhen, hag o dinyow kyns rag arlodh leel, may hyllir kavos hwath a Kammbig.
Cambeak is the Anglified spelling for the original Cornish ‘Cambik’ for the headland near to Crackington Haven in North Cornwall. Its height is 328ft (100m).
The name means a headland with the shape of a bird’s beak which is bent. There is an obvious change in slope on the seaward side of the headland.
The Carboniferous rocks of the Crackington Formation are bent into a recumbent fold here. In the past, slate was exported from the small cove of Crackington Haven.
A mile to the south is High Cliff, Cornwall’s highest cliff at 735ft (224m), used as a location for Thomas Hardy’s novel A Pair of Blue Eyes.
There are beautiful views from the South West Coast Path along the cliffs and the ruins of a 12th century castle, once a stronghold for a local lord, can still be found at Cambeak.
An Rosweyth is a community organisation which exists to promote the use of the Cornish language. For further information, visit www.speakcornish.com
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.