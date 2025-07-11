A SUMMER evening of music awaits as Wild Arts returns to the grounds of Boconnoc House, near Lostwithiel on Thursday, July 17 for a magical open-air opera performance.
Set against the backdrop of one of Cornwall’s most beautiful estates, the evening will feature a vibrant blend of operatic and musical theatre favourites, semi-staged by director James Hurley.
Performed by four acclaimed singers and a world-class string quintet, audiences will be taken on a 75-minute musical journey with works by Handel, Mozart, Rossini and Britten, alongside show tunes from Richard Rodgers and Stephen Sondheim.
Guests are encouraged to arrive from 6.30pm to enjoy the gardens and settle in with a picnic before the 7.30pm performance. Attendees should bring their own seating and dress for the weather.
For tickets and more information, visit www.wildarts.org.uk.
