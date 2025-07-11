INCREDIBLE photographs of wildlife will be on show at the Eden Project, near St Austell, once again this year.
The Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition is returning to the Eden Project for the second consecutive year as part of the tourist attraction’s summer programme.
The exhibition, on loan from the Natural History Museum in London, will run from July 24 until September 28, and will feature 100 images.
This exhibition’s time at the Eden Project is part of an international tour that will allow the images to be seen by well over a million people.
The attraction’s general manager, Simon Townsend, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome the incredible Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition back to the Eden Project this summer.”
