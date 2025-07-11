The initiative, backed by the government’s £1.5-million WorkWell Primary Care Innovation Fund, aims to transform how fit notes are issued and ensure patients are offered more proactive support rather than simply being signed off from employment.
The programme is part of the government’s wider Plan for Change, which seeks to grow the economy, reduce health-related economic inactivity and modernise NHS services. With 2.8 million people currently out of work due to health conditions, ministers hope the initiative will tackle both individual and systemic challenges by offering tailored support to people struggling to stay in work due to illness.
Last year, 93 per cent of the 11-million fit notes issued electronically in England stated patients were “not fit for work” – without exploring alternatives. Under the new scheme, Cornwall’s patients will be connected with local services offering health and employment support, helping them to manage their condition while remaining in or preparing to return to work.
Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said: “This pilot in Cornwall is a step towards transforming a broken system that’s been failing people for years.
“It isn’t just about freeing up GPs to treat patients rather than fill in forms. It's about fundamentally changing the conversation from ‘you can’t’ to ‘how can we help you?’
“We can’t afford to keep writing people off. Every person we help back into work isn’t just transforming their own life – they’re contributing to our communities, our economy, and breaking the cycle that’s been holding Britain back. This is what building an NHS fit for the future through our Plan for Change looks like.”
WorkWell will see the introduction of dedicated health and work coaches, social prescribers and occupational therapists into GP teams. These professionals will offer a range of support, from mental health counselling and career coaching to fitness referrals and assistance in securing workplace adjustments.
The scheme also includes training for physiotherapists and occupational therapists to issue fit notes themselves, relieving some of the burden on GPs, who currently issue around 90 per cent of all fit notes in primary care. The government has recruited over 1,900 new GPs in the last year to help address growing demand, but ministers say further innovation is required to fix the system long term.
Evidence gathered from Cornwall's pilot will shape future policy around health, work and welfare, supporting the government's broader strategy to reform the welfare system, cut NHS waiting lists and empower local leaders to tackle economic inactivity.
The launch coincides with an additional £100-million investment in Connect to Work programmes nationwide, alongside a broader package of reforms aimed at supporting disabled and sick people into work. Ministers say the combined efforts amount to £1-billion a year by the end of the decade, part of a long-term commitment to build an NHS fit for the future.
