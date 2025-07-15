Emergency services were called to North Road at around 5.30pm following reports of a two-vehicle collision.
Police, paramedics and fire crews were all called to the scene as the incident sparked major disruption.
The male driver of the car was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.
The road was closed for more than three hours as emergency services worked to clear the wreckage and ensure the area was safe. It was finally reopened at around 8.40pm.
Investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing.
