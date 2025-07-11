SALTASH residents will have the chance to meet their local councillors at the next ‘Meet Your Councillor’ session on Saturday 19 July, held outside Superdrug on Fore Street.
Joining the mayor will be fellow councillors Alice Ashburn, Sarah Martin, Gordon McCaw, John Stoyel and Pete and Brenda Samuels.
Local residents are encouraged to drop by, share their views, raise concerns, or simply say hello. The event is part of the council’s ongoing commitment to transparency and open dialogue with the community.
For more information, visit the Saltash Town Council website.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.