Following Cornwall Wildlife Trust’s decision to end its farm tenancy on September 29, land owners Antony Estate have put forward a new proposal to continue managing the land as a “farmed and wildlife-rich landscape,” open to the public and run in partnership with local stakeholders.
Now, Saltash town councillors have voted to approve, in principle, a three-year working agreement with Antony Estate to help finance and support the future of the popular spot, which receives an estimated 100,000 visits per year.
Under the draft plan, Antony Estate would remain responsible for overall management, health and safety and insurance, while collaborating with Saltash Town Council, the Friends of Churchtown and other stakeholders to balance farming, conservation and public access. A formal consultation group would meet regularly to ensure continued communication and effective coordination.
One of the key provisions is the employment of a part-time ranger, who would act as a bridge between the land, the community and the stakeholders. The ranger would be tasked with maintaining infrastructure like benches, stiles and signage; engaging with schools and community groups; and supporting volunteering and educational initiatives linked to nature and sustainable farming.
However, Antony Estate has made clear that managing the land in a way that benefits both wildlife and people will not be financially sustainable without external funding. They estimate an annual cost of around £14,000 to operate the farm.
In response, councillors approved a motion to create a new budge code, allocating £14,000 per year for the next three years. Payments would be made in arrears, starting in April 2026, giving time for legal review and final confirmation from Antony Estate.
The council has also appointed Coode’s Solicitors to examine the draft ‘Heads of Terms’ and provide legal advice. Final approval will depend on their findings.
Speaking on behalf of Antony Estate, Sir Tremayne Carew Pole reaffirmed the Estate’s commitment to preserving public access.
He said: “Churchtown Farm is a wonderful resource for the people of Saltash and we are committed to keeping access open so that the local community can continue to enjoy this beautiful space.
“Provided funding allows, we’d like to continue to manage Churchtown Farm as a farmed and wildlife-rich landscape, treasured by and accessible to the public so far as possible alongside the needs of conservation and farming.
“We see the Friends of Churchtown continuing to play a key role in the operation. To date they have been a good bellwether for public sentiment, strong at engaging locals, volunteering and maintaining the infrastructure and keeping an eye on the land. We would like to see them support our work and maintain their excellent communication with the local community.”
Councillors also noted the project aligns with its strategic priorities, including promoting economic prosperity, enhancing health and wellbeing, supporting climate action and boosting recreational opportunities for residents and visitors.
