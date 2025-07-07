PLANS to reopen a long-closed Cornish pub have been approved by Cornwall Council, despite objections from locals concerned about its location next to temporary housing for vulnerable individuals.
While the proposal has been met with opposition from elements of the local community, the council’s licensing sub-committee has now granted the application, subject to conditions.
Residents raised concerns the sale of alcohol so close to people experiencing homelessness, addiction and mental health difficulties could worsen what was described as an already “volatile situation.”
Among those to raise their concerns to the sub-committee was Saltash town councillor, Jane Suter, who speaking on her own behalf, said: “The people I’ve spoken to on the doorsteps have been worried and concerned about the people who are allocated housing out at the Croft.
“Nobody has said to me, when you’re a councillor can you make sure there is another pub in the area, not once have I heard that. But a lot have said, the facilities that are available for the people who are allocated that housing are not suitable, and they are really worried about them.
“I appreciate this is a difficult decision, but I couldn’t feel comfortable with myself if I hadn’t made an objection. I want to be able to say to people if this licence is granted, have a look on the Cornwall Council website and you’ll see I objected.”
In response, MV Properties stated it has no control over who is housed there, as the accommodation is managed by Cornwall Council. The applicant also committed to several mitigating measures, including earlier closing times, lower music volume and increased supervision.
Police backed the application, provided those conditions were upheld. Environmental Health also raised no objections.
In its decision, the sub-committee stated: “Arising from consideration of the report, evidence and submissions from all parties, and having regard to statutory guidance and the Licensing Act 2003, the application to grant a premises licence for The Croft Inn is granted, subject to the conditions agreed between the applicant, Environmental Health and the police.”
Councillors acknowledged the objections from residents but concluded the presence of vulnerable individuals in nearby chalets was not a relevant factor under the licensing objectives.
“Members noted that the other persons had concerns that, if the licence was granted, it would have a detrimental impact on the vulnerable residents situated in chalets. However, members noted this was not a relevant consideration in respect of the licencing objectives.”
Regarding concerns about noise pollution, the sub-committee stated it was satisfied the conditions agreed with Environmental Health would adequately address those issues.
“Members felt, having heard from all parties — in particular the applicant’s detailed response — granting the application with the conditions imposed would not undermine the licencing objectives and felt it was reasonable and proportionate to grant the application.”
The committee also noted the licence could be reviewed if issues arise and encouraged MV Properties to give further thought to car parking arrangements going forward.
