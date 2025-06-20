“A concrete floor slab exists within the western bay as well as within the centre, with the remaining sections of the barn having a mixture of concrete floor slabs and unmade ground. The proposal is for the change of use of the building and its curtilage to form x6 C3 dwellinghouses, as well as building operations reasonably necessary for the conversion. This type of application for prior approval is assessed under The Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 as amended (GPDO).