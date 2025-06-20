EACH week, hundreds of planning applications come before Cornwall Council’s planning department, seeking to win approval for various plans right across the Duchy.
These plans can comprise of a number of different reasonings – ranging from permission to replace windows or listed building consent ranging up to large house building developments or changing of use of a building, for instance, from an office to a café, or flats.
Within this large and often complex system, there are a number of formats from which planning advice and approval can be sought.
These range from full applications where all the details which comprise a proposed development or work to a building are submitted, to outline applications, where further details are yet to be confirmed, for example, an outline application with reserved matters for appearance may not confirm the final proposed development but rather seek permission in principle.
An example of this is one for an outline permission for 20 dwellings on land with reserved matters for appearance and scale; the reserved matters would require further permission later for their inclusion.
Other types of applications include pre-application advice requests, where would-be developers submit often outline proposals to a local authority to ascertain whether it is likely to gain support or not prior to submitting a planning application.
The vast majority of applications are decided by planning officers employed by a local authority under ‘delegated powers’, meaning they do so on behalf of their employer, however, some applications are ‘called in’ by local councillors to be discussed at an area’s strategic planning committee meeting, meaning the final decision rests with a committee of councillors.
Gin distillery could become flats and café
A PRE-APPLICATION advice enquiry to Cornwall Council has revealed there are plans for the conversion of a gin distillery and bar into a residential flat and café or shop.
Mr B Davies is seeking the council’s views on what would be required in terms of planning permission for the proposed works at Foresters Hall, Quay Road, Polperro, Looe.
It is presently known as The Pallace in the village, and has for the last three years been operating as a bar with a distillery.
The applicant told Cornwall Council: “It is considered that a change of use from a gin distillery (Class E) to a café/shop (Class E) would be permitted development. The proposal would require only internal work. It is considered that the use would be suitable on the ground floor, given the active street frontage and the footfall passing the site.
“The existing bar has been operating for nearly three years. However, it has not been profitable during this time. Accounts can be provided if required to demonstrate that the business as a going concern is not viable. Fixed costs have increased; however, drinking habits have changed since the COVID-19 pandemic and due to the rising cost of living.
“The intention is for a café/shop on the ground floor to have lower overheads and to draw in more trade from passers-by with an active frontage to the street. The existing bar would be changed to a one-bedroom flat. Policy 4 of the adopted development plan supports schemes that will enhance the local economy.
“The loss of the bar to a flat would be offset by the proposed café/shop, which would boost the local economy and enhance the village's vitality. Indeed, the flat could be rented out or sold on the open market or used as tourist accommodation to bring in more guests and spending to the village.
“It is therefore considered that the loss of the approved bar would not harm Polperro, which has several other similar establishments within the village.
“The proposed scheme is considered to represent sustainable development; therefore, the proposal is deemed acceptable concerning both national and local planning policies. The proposed new uses would boost the economy and local housing supply. It is considered all parts of the scheme can come forward without harm to local amenity and the wider heritage setting.
“Pre-application advice is requested from Cornwall Council regarding the principle of development, the proposed concept approach, and the level of information required to support any future full planning application. The landowner intends to work with the Council to deliver a high-quality scheme to benefit the location.”
The proposals, which are awaiting a response from Cornwall Council are available to view using reference PA25/00571.
Dwellings require further planning permission
PLANNING permission is required for the proposed change of use of an agricultural building into six dwellings near Callington.
Mr Gareth Jones applied to Cornwall Council seeking the views of the local authority’s planning department on whether prior approval was required for the proposals concerning Barn at Great Lanhargy Farm, Bray Shop, Callington.
The site has previously been subject to planning applications. Prior approval for a change of use of an agricultural building to five dwelling houses at the site, comprising of three small and two large properties was not required for prior approval in 2023. In 2024, the council informed the applicant that converting the building into two dwellinghouses was also not requiring prior approval.
However, later applications for the construction of five new dwellings in place of those approved previously was refused.
In the latest pre-application planning response, the details of the plans were described as thus: “The building that is the subject of this application is located at Great Lanhargy Farm in Bray Shop, Callington. The building is a single-storey pitched roof structure formed out of three bays with pre-cast concrete portal frames and a fourth additional bay to the western side consisting of concrete blockwork with timber and steel framing.
“A concrete floor slab exists within the western bay as well as within the centre, with the remaining sections of the barn having a mixture of concrete floor slabs and unmade ground. The proposal is for the change of use of the building and its curtilage to form x6 C3 dwellinghouses, as well as building operations reasonably necessary for the conversion. This type of application for prior approval is assessed under The Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 as amended (GPDO).
“A structural report has been submitted in support of the proposal which concludes that 'overall the building was in reasonable condition and will be suitable for conversion under class Q with some nominal maintenance work and without any significant structural upgrading or rebuilding'.
“The outer bays are to be utilised for use as dwellings. To enable this, new walls will need to be constructed to enclose the bays and complete the building envelope. From the information submitted, it would appear that the applicant considers that these new walls would be internal.
“Further works required include the replacement of the floor structure with a new insulated slab, insertion of new openings which will require framing for lateral stability, and the insertion of internal walls.”
The council concluded that planning permission would be required for the works proposed to be undertaken.
