Life on the farm ended about six years later in 1906, when ‘Stone’s Restaurant’ opened in the ten-roomed building on the corner of West Street and Barras Place. Andrew and Elizabeth’s aim was to create a ‘home from home’ restaurant which they succeeded in doing, evidenced by the fact that Stone’s remained in business for 57 years! Members of Liskeard Chess Club were regular customers; the club was formed there in 1926, so they’ll be celebrating their centenary next year.