Emergency services were called to the scene at 10.51pm, with two fire appliances from Bodmin and a wholetime officer initially responding. On arrival, crews found the residential building well alight, with reports of persons possibly inside.
A house was destroyed by fire in Beacon Road, Bodmin. Picture: (Adrian Jasper)
The incident was quickly escalated, with appliances from Lostwithiel and Wadebridge joining, followed by further support from St Dennis, Liskeard, and an aerial ladder platform from Newquay. Specialist units from Launceston and St Austell were also mobilised.
Firefighters, wearing breathing apparatus, used two hose reel jets and two main jets to battle the intense blaze. Police, National Grid and Wales and West Utilities also attended.
