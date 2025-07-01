Megan Davies, 31, has been confirmed as the new head chef at Jamaica Inn.
She described the buzz she gets from being in charge of a busy kitchen where her 12 strong team can cater for up to 500 covers, saying: “Yes we are all feeling the adrenalin flowing at really busy times, but we enjoy a great camaraderie and team spirt and all work extremely well together to keep the service flowing,”
It makes her one of the youngest head chef’s in the Coaching Inn Group who operate thirty-four other hotels and inns in market towns across the country.
Mrs Davies grew up in Kent where her father was a fruit farmer she loved serving customers at farmers’ markets all around the county and doing home baking with her gran.
Upon turning 16, she opted for a complete change of scene and enrolled on catering and hotel management courses at Cornwall College in St Austell.
Newly qualified, she landed her first job in a busy beachside fish restaurant at Pentewan Sands and later followed this up by becoming a chef de partie at an hotel where she met and married her husband Simon, the head chef.
From there she moved as chef de partie to a two-star Michelin restaurant in Rock before branching out and taking on her own food truck which she ran in and around Bodmin for two years.
She added: “I really loved being my own boss and being in direct contact with all my customers, but in the end, I decided it was time for new challenge and joined the catering team at Jamaica Inn.”
Mrs Davies won the role after a ‘cook-off’ with two other candidates, where she won over judges to achieve the promotion.
