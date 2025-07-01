Update: Police have confirmed Mr Clark has been found ‘safe and well’
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Jack Clark, 32, who has been reported missing from the Bodmin area.
“Jack was last seen on the B3268 near Lanhydrock area at around 11pm on Monday June, 30.
“He is described as a white male of slim build, with short hair, but slightly longer on top. He is 6ft 6in tall.
“He may be wearing a joggers, black trainers and a grey/blue T-shirt.
“If you have seen Jack, or know of his whereabouts, please call police immediately on 999, quoting log number 1057 of 30/6/25.”
