A 38-year-old man has been arrested after police seized a haul of suspected Class A, B and C drugs during a raid at a property in Bodmin.
Officers executed a Section 23 Misuse of Drugs Act warrant on Tuesday (February 24) as part of ongoing efforts to clamp down on crime in the town. During the search, they uncovered a significant quantity of suspected cocaine, MDMA, diazepam and cannabis.
Cash, weapons and drug paraphernalia were also recovered from the address.
The man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A drug, possession of a Class B drug, and possession with intent to supply a Class C drug. He has since been released on police bail while investigations continue.
Police Inspector Adam Stonehill, who leads the Bodmin Neighbourhood Team, said the warrant marked a “great disruption” to suspected criminal activity.
“Drugs can cause so much harm in our communities and are closely linked to a wide range of criminality,” he said. “Being able to remove these illegal substances and weapons from the streets is a significant step.”
He added that tackling drug crime remains a priority for local officers and warned that further action will be taken where intelligence identifies suspected dealing.
Insp Stonehill also urged local residents to continue sharing information with police.
“Operations like this rely on intelligence from our communities,” he said. “No matter how small you may think the information is, it could be the key piece of evidence we need to secure a warrant and make arrests.”
The warrant was carried out by the Force Support Group, Bodmin Neighbourhood Police Team and the Devon and Cornwall Police dog unit.
Anyone with information about suspected drug activity in Bodmin is asked to report it to police via 101 or online. In an emergency, call 999.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.