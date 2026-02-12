THE Ministry of Defence has confirmed the dates that there will be firing from Tregantle Ranges.
In a public notice issued in accordance with the Tregantle Ranges (By Laws), it has confirmed that there will be firing during the following dates: February 17, February 23, February 24, February 25, February 26, February 27.
There will be no night firing.
Probate
THE executors of Theora Carol Stokes are seeking anyone who may have a claim in her estate to come forward.
The deceased was late of 49 Athelstan Park, Bodmin, PL31 1DT and who died on December 17, 2025 to come forward before April 12, 2026.
