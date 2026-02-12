PUBLIC notices cover a range of applications, ranging from licensing applications for liqueur or entertainment to planning applications, roadworks and other works. Their intention is to inform communities of the latest plans in their area and such applications are considered for approval or refusal by local authorities. Here are some of the latest applications submitted to Cornwall Council in South East Cornwall.
Alcohol licence application
A BUSINESS in St Austell has applied to Cornwall Council seeking permission to sell alcohol on its premises.
Walkers Restaurants Limited have submitted the application to the local licensing authority for its premises at Walkers St Austell, 1 Truro Road, St Austell, PL25 5JE.
If granted, it will allow the sale of alcohol in the restaurant from Monday to Sunday between the hours of 10am and 9pm.
Anyone who wishes to make representations can do so before March 6, 2026.
To do so, correspondence is to be sent to the following address: Licensing Team, Cornwall Council, New County Hall, Truro TR1 3AY or email [email protected]
Road closure extended
ENGINEERING difficulties due to a collapsed wall will see a road in Lostwithiel subject to an extension to its road closure.
Cornwall Council have said that the use of Terras Hill in Lostwithiel between Tregarthen and Terras House will remain closed until at least the end of July 2026.
A spokesperson for Cornwall Council added: “The prohibition will be in force 24 hours a day, weekends included. The council is satisfied that this further restriction is necessary owing to engineering difficulties and the order is needed due to collapsed retaining wall.
“Pedestrian access to residents and businesses will be maintained.”
Parking tickets warning
CORNWALL Council have warned that parking tickets could be issued if vehicles park in a stretch of road which is set for resurfacing works.
A road closure will be in place between February 23 and March 27.
The roads affected are: Station Road, Passage Street, North Street, Customs House Hill, Fore Street, Webb Street, Market Street, Town Quay, South Street, Trafalgar Square, Lostwithiel Street.
During this time, a ban on vehicles stopping or parking in the affected areas will also be in place.
- Keep up to date with the latest planning applications and other statutory notices (such as alcohol licensing, goods vehicle licensing, upcoming roadworks and probate) that affect where you live by visiting our online Public Notice Portal – be the first to know by visiting www.publicnoticeportal.uk/cornish-times-series
