CORNWALL Council's Green Party group has welcomed the Cabinet's decision not to proceed with a subsidised public service obligation air link between Newquay and Gatwick airports.
The proposal, which would have committed approximately £1.5 million of public money annually, was removed from the budget following a recommendation by the budget development overview and scrutiny committee.
Cllr Drew Creek, Leader of the Green Party Group on Cornwall Council, proposed the recommendation at the budget scrutiny committee meeting.
The motion was seconded by Councillor Kate Ewert of the Labour Group and received majority support from committee members across parties.
Cllr Creek said: “At a time when this council is asking residents to accept a 4.99 per cent council tax increase and is making difficult cuts to community services, spending £1.5 million a year subsidising flights between Newquay and Gatwick was simply not justifiable.
“This is public money that can be better used elsewhere.
“I’m pleased that this was a genuinely cross-party effort, and grateful to Cllr Ewert for seconding the proposal and to the members of the Scrutiny Committee who supported it. This is exactly how scrutiny should work — Members from different parties coming together to challenge spending decisions in the public interest.
“Cornwall faces real choices in this budget. We are reducing the Climate Change team, cutting National Landscapes funding, and asking communities to take on public toilets and libraries.
“Against that backdrop, subsidising a domestic air route that largely serves business travellers and second home owners was the wrong priority. I am glad the Cabinet has listened.”
The Green Party Group says it will continue to scrutinise the wider budget proposals ahead of the Full Council meeting and will be pressing for the protection of climate commitments, community services, and fair funding for Cornwall's residents.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.