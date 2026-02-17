ART lovers and bargain hunters are in for a treat as the Liskeard Committee for Cancer Research UK prepares to open its 57th Annual Exhibition of Arts and Crafts next month.
The much-anticipated event launches at Liskeard Public Hall on Wednesday, March 4, and runs through to Sunday, March 8, with organisers promising a bumper show.
Last year’s exhibition featured an impressive 670 pieces, transforming the town’s main hall into a vibrant gallery space packed with paintings, prints, photographs, textiles and mixed media artwork. The 2026 event is expected to be just as varied, showcasing work from talented local artists and makers from across the area.
Alongside the main art exhibition, visitors can browse and buy from a wide range of craft stalls. Jewellery, glass work, pottery, woodwork, greetings cards, textiles and crochet creations will all be on sale.
Committee chairman John Reed said the exhibition gives local creatives the chance to showcase their talents while raising funds for cancer research.
“Our Exhibition of Arts and Crafts allow local exhibitors to showcase their talents producing a wonderful array of items for sale,” he said. “We would love for as many people as possible to join us and support this fundraising event.”
Exhibitors generously donate 30 per cent of their sales to the charity, which benefitted to the tune of more than £11,500 last year. Organisers are hoping to beat that total in 2026.
Visitors can also enjoy refreshments at a popular pop-up café and take part in a grand raffle known for its extensive prize table.
The exhibition will be officially opened on Tuesday, March 3, by Daphne Skinnard of BBC Radio Cornwall alongside Cornwall’s Cancer Research UK patron, at a wine and cheese reception (£6 entry).
Daily opening times from March 4 are 10am to 7.30pm, with admission £2 for adults and £1 for children.
