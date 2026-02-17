TAMAR Crossings have outlined potential plans to further reduce opening hours at its Torpoint customer service office, citing sharply declining in-person visits and a growing reliance on digital services.
The proposal – which comes not long after previous changes to the Ferry Street office timetable – could see counter access reduced further in the months ahead.
While no final decision has been made, the announcement is likely to spark debate either side of the River Tamar, where the ferry remains a daily lifeline for commuters, businesses and residents.
According to Tamar Crossings, the Torpoint office now sees an average of just 10 customers per day. With staffing and overhead costs to consider, officials say the current level of footfall no longer justifies maintaining existing opening hours.
Phone lines will remain open from 9am to 5pm, whilst the organisation insists that most services can already be delivered quickly and effectively without customers needing to attend in person.
Tamar Crossings have said moving to a mainly remote customer service model would allow it to operate more cost-effectively and use resources more efficiently. Those savings, it says, would have a direct positive impact for all users by helping manage costs and enabling continued investment in maintaining and improving services across the crossings network.
The organisation says the majority of reasons customers currently visit the Torpoint office can already be handled online, by email or over the phone.
Tag account top-ups can be completed digitally or via telephone. Mobility pass applications and supporting documentation can be submitted electronically or by post. Faulty or damaged physical tags can be reported remotely, with replacement tags dispatched directly to customers’ homes.
For many users, Tamar Crossings says, remote access is not only more convenient but often faster, removing the need to travel or queue.
However, in a community like Torpoint – where ferry crossings are part of everyday life – any reduction in face-to-face support may prove controversial.
For older residents, those without reliable internet access, or customers who prefer personal assistance, the local office has long provided reassurance as well as practical help.
Tamar Crossings has acknowledged that not everyone will welcome the change and is now inviting customers to share their views before any decision is finalised.
The request for feedback asks residents to outline how the proposed reduction would affect them, whether they support or oppose the changes, and to highlight any specific concerns.
Feedback can be submitted by email to [email protected] or by post to 2 Ferry Street, Torpoint, Cornwall, PL11 2AX. The deadline for responses is Friday, February 27. All submissions will be reviewed and considered before a final decision is made.
For those who would still prefer in-person assistance, services remain available at the Tamar Bridge customer service office site.
Tamar Crossings has suggested that regular drop-in sessions at a central Torpoint venue could also be explored, offering periodic face-to-face support without maintaining a full-time office presence.
Ultimately, the goal is to continue providing a high-quality, accessible and responsive customer service, while ensuring the long-term sustainability and fairness of operations for all users.
