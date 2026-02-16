HARBOUR Housing representatives dressed in bright orange inflatable outfits turned heads at a Cornwall College careers fair held during National Apprenticeship Week.
The housing charity’s conversation starter team attended the college’s “1,000 futures” careers fair in St Austell.
Behind the humour, as always, was a serious message: Harbour Housing is expanding its apprenticeship programme in partnership with Cornwall College and is recruiting for PR and marketing, data analyst, business administrator and HR and training administrator apprenticeships.
As a Cornwall-based charity supporting vulnerable adults across the county, Harbour Housing believes apprenticeships offer more than entry-level jobs, stating they provide structured career pathways into housing, safeguarding, governance, data work and communications.
Harbour Housing people and communications manager Rachael Battleday said: “We show up differently because we want young people to see that this sector is innovative and forward thinking. If a bright orange suit starts the conversation, that’s a success. What matters is that we’re offering real opportunities to build careers that genuinely change lives.”
Throughout the evening, the Harbour Housing team engaged directly with students, answered questions about progression routes and highlighted the impact apprentices can make within a growing, mission-driven charity.
Harbour Housing provides supported accommodation and outreach services to individuals who have experienced, or are at risk of, homelessness. Its services are tailored to meet a wide range of needs, from helping people discharged from hospital with nowhere to go, to supporting women escaping domestic abuse and sexual violence.
The charity works closely with each person to deliver housing-related support that empowers them to move towards independent living and long-term recovery. In addition, Harbour Housing connect its clients with specialist services to ensure their support plans are comprehensive, personalised and responsive to their individual circumstances.
For more information about apprenticeship opportunities at Harbour Housing, visit the website at www.harbourhousing.com
