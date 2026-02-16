PART of a beach in Cornwall was cordoned off on Valentine’s Day after reports of possible explosive materials being found.
Coastguards worked with the security team at the beach and with officers from Devon and Cornwall Police to set up a cordon for public safety.
A Royal Navy bomb disposal squad was called out and they established the suspect material did not need removal or disposal.
A St Austell Coastguard spokesperson said: “The team have had a long Valentine’s Day tasking to reports of possible explosive materials at Carlyon Bay. We would like to thank the public for their support whilst the team kept the cordon in place.”
