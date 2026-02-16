PART of a beach in Cornwall was cordoned off on Valentine’s Day after reports of possible explosive materials being found.

There were fears the suspect material posed a threat on the beach at Carlyon Bay, near St Austell.

Coastguards worked with the security team at the beach and with officers from Devon and Cornwall Police to set up a cordon for public safety.

Experts studying the suspect material on the beach at Carlyon Bay. (Picture: St Austell Coastguard)
Experts studying the suspect material on the beach at Carlyon Bay. (Picture: St Austell Coastguard) (Picture: St Austell Coastguard)

A Royal Navy bomb disposal squad was called out and they established the suspect material did not need removal or disposal.

A St Austell Coastguard spokesperson said: “The team have had a long Valentine’s Day tasking to reports of possible explosive materials at Carlyon Bay. We would like to thank the public for their support whilst the team kept the cordon in place.”