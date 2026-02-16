Rural Affairs Officer PC Lucy Wyatt is the lead for Equine Crime at Devon and Cornwall Police. She said: “I grew up riding horses and have experienced, first-hand, how dangerous it can be when motorists pass too fast or too close. When approaching horses and riders on the road, drivers should slow down to no more than ten miles per hour, avoid revving their engine or honking their horn and then pass slowly when safe to do so, allowing least two metres of space between the horse and vehicle.”