A BODMIN man who has been repeatedly banned from the town centre after his latest crime spree saw him charged with 17 offences.
Darren Tomkiss, of no fixed abode has been remanded in custody after a crime spree in Bodmin and Truro saw him charged with eight counts of shoplifting, breaching his criminal behaviour order which bans him from parts of the town centre seven times, common assault and making off without payment.
Mr Tomkiss was previously sentenced to 18 weeks in prison and subjected to a three-year order banning him from parts of Bodmin for repeat offences in August 2025.
He was described at the time of the sentence, which had been for thefts of alcohol from a shop as having an ‘extensive record of persistent criminal behaviour across a lengthy amount of time in the town’, and had previously been issued with banning orders in a bid to try and prevent further issues upon his release from prison.
It is this banning order that Mr Tomkiss has, according to police, repeatedly breached during his latest spate of petty crime.
He will appear at Truro Crown Court on March 10 and is to be remanded in custody until his latest date in court.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “A Bodmin man has been charged with a total of 17 offences, including shoplifting and assault.
“Darren Tomkiss, aged 47, of no fixed abode, was arrested on 6 February and appeared before Bodmin Magistrates Court the following day.
“He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Truro Crown Court on March 10.
“Tomkiss was charged with the following offences, which occurred across Bodmin and Truro between January 23 and February 3: “Eight counts of shoplifting, seven counts of breaches of his Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO), common assault and making off without payment”
