POLICE and bomb disposal units descended on Wadebridge at around midday today (Wednesday, February 11) following reports of a suspected grenade being found along Trevilling Road.
Reports were received locally that a bomb disposal unit had been seen in Quay Street along with a large police presence.
It was later confirmed that Royal Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal experts were brought to the scene to determine whether the device was explosive.
However, the suspected ‘grenade’ was eventually deemed not to be a “viable explosive device.”
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 12.20pm on Wednesday, February 11, following a report of a suspected grenade located in Trevilling Road, Wadebridge.
“Royal Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal experts attended and determined the item was not a viable explosive device.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.