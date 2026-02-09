A DOG found abandoned on moorland in Cornwall has had to be put down because she was in such a poor condition.
The tan and white springer spaniel was discovered in the Goss Moor area near Roche on Wednesday, January 28, and taken to a local vet.
St Austell Police said: “The RSPCA and the police’s rural affairs team are currently investigating an incident where a dog was found abandoned in a poor state of health.
“Despite the best efforts of the vet, the dog, unfortunately, had to be put to sleep.
“If you have any information to assist in our enquiries, please contact us quoting reference 50260023012.”
PC Lucy Wyatt of the rural affairs team said the dog was around four to five years old.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.