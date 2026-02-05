An award-winning apprentice has said his trade offers a "skill for life" and job security that technology can never replace, as he prepares to complete his qualification this spring.
Dillon Newton, 23, from Bodmin, who works for the South West arm of Midlands heating and plumbing firm Custom Heat, was crowned Gold medallist for plumbing at the WorldSkills UK National Finals in November 2025. He beat more than 500 competitors to take first place in the UK competition.
The Cornish-born apprentice, who is studying at The Cornwall College Group, will complete his City & Guilds Level 3 plumbing and heating qualification in the coming months, specialising in natural gas in his fourth year.
Dillon is among six apprentices qualifying with Custom Heat this year during National Apprenticeship Week, representing the company's largest-ever cohort.
"It's job security," said Dillon. "With things getting so technological now, AI taking over some people's jobs, the trade is never going to get replaced. You're never going to be replaced by something. It's a skill. For ambitious people, it's a challenge. Everyone starts at the same position, not knowing anything about it, and it can be quite rewarding when you find yourself learning and getting better at your job, taking pride in it."
Dillon initially planned to join the RAF but was unable to due to childhood asthma. After a year working in the family groundworks and masonry business, he realised the construction industry was where he wanted to be and started looking for apprenticeships.
Dillon said he really loved his job and hasn't looked back.
At the WorldSkills UK National Finals in Bridgend, Dillon competed in a two-and-a-half-day task installing a boiler, cylinder and shower, marked on accuracy, tidiness and craftsmanship. After coming third in the UK two years ago, he returned to claim the top prize.
"I was pretty happy," said Dillon of his gold medal win. "My parents are very proud. They've been putting me to work - I've done three bathrooms now between them."
After completing his gas qualification, Dillon plans to continue upskilling, particularly in oil-fired systems which are common in rural Cornwall and the South West.
Lincoln Smith, managing director of Custom Heat, said: "We couldn't be prouder of Dillon and all our apprentices. They've shown real dedication and skill throughout their training and represent exactly the kind of talent the industry needs. Over the past decade, we've supported around 25 apprentices because investing in the next generation isn't just good for our business, it's essential for the future of the heating sector."
The milestone comes as the heating industry faces a growing skills crisis. There are currently around 130,000 gas engineers registered with the Gas Safe Register, but with around half aged over 55, an estimated 65,000 could retire within the next decade.
Custom Heat, which is based in Coventry and Rugby and operates across the Midlands and South West, has also gained recognition for its employment practices, including the successful introduction of a four-day working week with Gold Standard accreditation, while maintaining high levels of customer service.
