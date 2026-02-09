A BLUE plastic drum found washed up on a beach in Cornwall sparked an emergency services response.
St Austell coastguards were called to Par Beach and they asked Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service to attend to investigate the sealed drum, which had fluid inside but no markings.
A crew from St Austell Community Fire Station went to the beach and lifted the drum into a chemical “over drum”, before moving it to a safe location. The crew, who were wearing protective equipment, called in a contractor who disposes of hazardous waste to collect the drum.
After the incident on Saturday, February 7, a coastguard spokesperson said: “Thank you to all of the public who stayed clear enabling the emergency services to complete their jobs safely.”
