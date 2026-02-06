THE national developer behind a scheme to build 175 new homes in a Clay Country village has welcomed the granting of planning permission by Cornwall Council.
The Vistry Group will be constructing the properties in Roche in partnership with housing provider LiveWest.
The group says the Bre Treggarek project on land off Edgcumbe Road will offer a mix of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom homes, with half being “affordable housing”.
The detailed application for the site was submitted in 2023 after outline planning permission had been granted in 2021.
The scheme includes the provision of vehicular, cyclist and pedestrian access onto Edgcumbe Road and Harmony Road, alongside public open space, a children’s play area, allotments, sustainable urban drainage systems, hard and soft landscaping, and associated infrastructure.
The properties will be made up of 14 one‐bedroom homes, 50 two‐bedroom homes, 94 three‐bed homes and 17 four‐bedroom homes.
The Vistry Group, which sells its open market properties through the Bovis Homes, Linden Homes and Countryside Homes brands, says the Roche development highlights its ongoing commitment to creating affordable and sustainable communities and increasing access to much-needed housing across Cornwall.
Peter Sadler, managing director of Vistry Cornwall, said: “We’re delighted to receive planning consent for this exciting new scheme in Roche. Working alongside LiveWest, we’re proud to be delivering a development that not only meets local housing needs but also enhances the surrounding environment and supports the long-term growth of the community.”
Gareth Jones, development director at LiveWest, said: “We’re thrilled to have been given the green light to bring these much-needed affordable homes to Roche. We know demand for affordable housing in Cornwall is extremely high and this scheme reflects our commitment to meeting that demand by increasing the availability of quality affordable homes.”
Construction at the site is expected to begin later this year.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.