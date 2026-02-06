PEOPLE in St Austell are being warned that they run the risk of prosecution if they import weapons from online platforms based in the Far East even though the sites are legitimate.
Police in the town say they have had to contact local people after being alerted over such weapons by Border Force officers.
The police, in an online post, said: “The neighbourhood team have had to deal with a number of individuals who have purchased weapons from online platforms and from adverts on social media which have been intercepted by Border Force on arrival in the UK.
“These have included tasers and offensive weapons such as knuckledusters. These weapons tend to originate from China and other countries in the Far East where they are legal to possess.
“Tasers are defined as firearms and are illegal to possess. Offensive weapons such as knuckledusters, zombie knives, telescopic batons and throwing knives are now illegal to possess in a private place. All of these are prohibited from being imported.
“Despite items like this appearing for sale on legitimate online platforms, they are illegal to import and possess.
“If you are considering purchasing items like these, please don’t. Individuals attempting to import or possessing these items do run the risk of prosecution.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.