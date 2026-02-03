A nature activity day hosted by Cornwall Heritage Trust is taking place at Treffry Viaduct, near St Austell, this February half term.
Taking place on Tuesday, February 17 from 11am to 2pm, visitors will have the chance to spot the signs of Spring at the 19th-century architectural wonder hidden in the Luxulyan Valley.
Once a hive of industrial activity, nature has reclaimed the fascinating historic location and there is a wealth of wildlife for visitors to discover there. There’ll be lots to get involved with, including bird identification, seed planting and storytelling.
Treffry Viaduct was built between 1839 and 1842 to carry both trucks and water across the Luxulyan Valley for local mining entrepreneur Joseph Thomas Treffry.
The first large civil engineering structure of its kind to be built in Cornwall and the only known viaduct in Britain to combine these two uses, it is now a Scheduled Monument and part of the Cornish Mining World Heritage site, as designated by UNESCO.
It is one of 19 historic sites cared for by Cornwall Heritage Trust and is free to visit for everyone all year round.
For more information, visit: www.cornwallheritagetrust.org/event/signs-of-spring-nature-discovery-day/
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.