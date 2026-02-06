TWO schools in Cornwall have been selected to help lead a new government programme aimed at improving attendance and behaviour.
A lack of attendance by some pupils has become a pressing national education issue since the coronavirus epidemic with its lockdowns and disruption.
Before the pandemic, the overall absence rate was 4.7 per cent. This jumped to 7.6 per cent in 2021/22 and has since remained significantly above pre-coronavirus levels.
The number of children who are persistently absent – missing more than 10 per cent of school days – has nearly doubled since before the pandemic, although it is falling from the 21.2 per cent level recorded in 2022/23. Severe absence – meaning missing more than half of school – has more than doubled from 0.8 per cent to two per cent.
Research says good attendance and behaviour are strongly linked to better learning outcomes, improved wellbeing and long-term life chances.
Penrice Academy in St Austell and Lostwithiel Primary School have been chosen as lead schools for the Department for Education’s new Attendance and Behaviour Hubs programme.
The scheme is bringing together schools with proven success in supporting attendance, behaviour and positive school culture. Penrice and Lostwithiel, both run by Cornwall Education Learning Trust (CELT), will work with other schools in the county and across the South West to share effective approaches, provide guidance to leaders and support improvements that help children attend school regularly.
Penrice headteacher Tanya Coleman said: “We are passionate about creating a calm, respectful environment where young people can focus on learning and succeed. Working with other schools will help us strengthen that work and support even more children to reach their potential.”
Lostwithiel head Elaine Badger said: “This opportunity allows us to share what works for our pupils while learning alongside other schools, all with the aim of giving children the best possible start.”
