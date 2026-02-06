AN inspirational speaker will be giving a free talk which is open to the community at a school in the Clay Country.
Floyd Steadman OBE will be speaking at Brannel School in St Stephen, near St Austell, between 4.30pm and 6pm on Wednesday, February 11.
The Cornwall Education Learning Trust (CELT), which runs the school, will be welcoming Floyd who is a former captain of the Saracens rugby team, an author and an education leader.
In his talk, Floyd will share his journey “From Rejection to an OBE and Beyond”. He will reflect on his experiences from the Windrush generation and growing up in care to leading schools and captaining Saracens. He will discuss resilience, identity and overcoming rejection. For more information, call 01726 216659.
