TWO schools in St Austell are celebrating national recognition after both were ranked in the top 10 per cent of secondary schools in England for student recommendation.
The accolade has been awarded by The Engagement Platform, an organisation that works with schools across the country to provide valuable data and benchmarking to pinpoint areas for school improvement.
As part of the national survey, Year 7 pupils from Penrice Academy and Poltair School were asked: “If you had friends looking to move school, would you recommend this school to them?”
The results provided a powerful insight into St Austell students’ early secondary school experience, capturing how welcome, supported and happy they feel in their new environment. The answers highlight a shared success for St Austell, showcasing that the town is home to two strong secondary schools.
Both schools have placed a strong emphasis on the transition from Year 6 into Year 7, recognising how important this period is for student confidence, wellbeing and long-term success.
Extensive transition programmes at both schools include close work with primary schools, strong communication with families, opportunities for pupils to familiarise themselves with their new settings, and a focus on building relationships and a sense of belonging early on.
The positive feedback from Year 7 pupils reflects how well St Austell students have settled into their respective secondary schools, how secure and supported they feel, and the progress they have already made in their first term.
This latest recognition builds upon accolades awarded to the schools last year. In 2025, Poltair were one of nine schools to be shortlisted for National Secondary School of the Year, whilst Penrice Academy retained Ofsted ‘Outstanding’ status, a judgement the school has held since 2011.
Staff at both schools have expressed pride in how confidently students have embraced new routines and friendships.
Richard Cardigan, headteacher at Poltair School, said: “Seeing how positively our Year 7 students have settled into Poltair makes us immensely proud. Their willingness to recommend the school speaks volumes about how welcome and supported they feel as they embrace this next chapter of their education. This achievement reflects the care and warmth that shapes our community, and it’s a powerful reminder that St Austell is a town where young people are genuinely supported to succeed.”
Headteacher of Penrice Academy, Tanya Coleman, added: “We are incredibly proud of our Year 7 students and the way they have embraced life at Penrice with such confidence. Starting secondary school can feel daunting, so to know that our pupils feel happy and supported from the very beginning really means a great deal to us. This recognition reinforces what we believe so strongly - that when young people feel safe and cared for, they can truly thrive. It’s fantastic to see St Austell recognised once again as a town with such strong educational provision.”
Both Penrice Academy and Poltair School are part of Cornwall Education Learning Trust (CELT), a multi-academy trust comprising of five secondaries and 11 primaries across Cornwall.
