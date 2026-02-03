FIREFIGHTERS were called to a blaze at a commercial shed in Roche, near St Austell, in the early hours of Saturday, January 31.
Following a call at around 2.40am, crews from St Dennis, Bodmin, and St Austell arrived at the scene to find that a large shed containing machinery and many other items were alight.
The firefighters worked fast to extinguish the blaze, while also remaining at the scene a few hours afterwards to monitor that all was safe due to the amount of different items that were damaged in the incident.
A spokesperson for St Dennis Community Fire Station said: “We were called to a fire in the open in the Roche area - upon arrival a large shed containing machinery was found to be well alight.
“Two breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets were initially used, we changed to a main jet when a water supply was established.
“Crews worked swiftly to extinguish the fire, due to the variety of items involved in the fire, we stayed on scene and monitored for a few hours dampening down.”
