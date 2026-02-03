FIREFIGHTERS were called to a blaze at a commercial shed in Roche, near St Austell, in the early hours of Saturday, January 31.

Following a call at around 2.40am, crews from St Dennis, Bodmin, and St Austell arrived at the scene to find that a large shed containing machinery and many other items were alight.

The firefighters worked fast to extinguish the blaze, while also remaining at the scene a few hours afterwards to monitor that all was safe due to the amount of different items that were damaged in the incident.

Roche fire 2.
The aftermath of the fire (Picture: St Dennis Community Fire Station)

A spokesperson for St Dennis Community Fire Station said: “We were called to a fire in the open in the Roche area - upon arrival a large shed containing machinery was found to be well alight.

“Two breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets were initially used, we changed to a main jet when a water supply was established.

“Crews worked swiftly to extinguish the fire, due to the variety of items involved in the fire, we stayed on scene and monitored for a few hours dampening down.”